7 months ago
BRIEF-Takson Holdings updates on formation of a joint venture company
January 23, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Takson Holdings updates on formation of a joint venture company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Takson Holdings Ltd :

* Takson Holdings-discloseable transaction - formation of a joint venture company

* Takson Logistics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into JV agreement with Xuzhou Coal Mining

* Maximum total registered capital and initial registered capital of JV company will be RMB100 million

* Takson Logistics will contribute RMB11 million of initial registered capital and Xuzhou Coal Mining will contribute RMB9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

