7 months ago
BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners issues statement regarding MLP qualifying income regulations
#Market News
January 23, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners issues statement regarding MLP qualifying income regulations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Suncoke Energy Partners Lp

* Suncoke Energy Partners L.P. issues statement regarding MLP qualifying income regulations

* Suncoke Energy Partners LP - closely monitoring developments from new administration, aware of memorandum issued on Jan 20 by White House chief of staff

* Suncoke Energy Partners LP - aware of memorandum by White House chief of staff regarding a regulatory freeze pending review

* Suncoke Energy Partners - believe qualifying income regulations issued by IRS on Jan 19, but not yet published in federal register do not constitute emergency regulations

* Suncoke Energy Partners - evaluating options for engaging with IRS to address co's concerns with scope of proposed qualifying income regulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

