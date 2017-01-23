FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forbes Energy says commences voluntary chapter 11
January 23, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Forbes Energy says commences voluntary chapter 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Forbes Energy Services Ltd

* Forbes commences voluntary chapter 11; files prepackaged reorganization plan

* Says in accordance with restructuring support agreement forbes completed solicitation of holders of senior unsecured notes for acceptance of plan on Jan 18

* Says holders of 87.14% in principal amount of outstanding senior unsecured voted to accept restructuring plan

* says "first day" motions are scheduled to be heard by bankruptcy court on morning of Wednesday, January 25, 2017

* Says will continue to operate in ordinary course of business during proceeding and has filed various "first day" motions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

