BRIEF-UK's CMA says consulting on changes to investigations in smaller markets

Jan 23 (Reuters) - UK's CMA:

* Is consulting on changes to reduce the number of mergers it investigates in smaller markets

* Proposal to raise threshold for markets generally considered as sufficiently important to justify a merger reference to above £15 million from current 10 million stg

* Proposes changing the figure for markets generally considered not sufficiently important from below £3 million to below £5 million

* The consultation is open until 13 February 2017

* Expected that the changes will reduce the number of mergers that are subject to investigations - in particular those subject to initial Phase 1 examination