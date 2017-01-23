FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's CMA says consulting on changes to investigations in smaller markets
January 23, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-UK's CMA says consulting on changes to investigations in smaller markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - UK's CMA:

* Is consulting on changes to reduce the number of mergers it investigates in smaller markets

* Proposal to raise threshold for markets generally considered as sufficiently important to justify a merger reference to above £15 million from current 10 million stg

* Proposes changing the figure for markets generally considered not sufficiently important from below £3 million to below £5 million

* The consultation is open until 13 February 2017

* Expected that the changes will reduce the number of mergers that are subject to investigations - in particular those subject to initial Phase 1 examination Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2jQ0KcN) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

