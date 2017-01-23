FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-NQ Mobile says enters non-binding letter of intent for the sale of Fl mobile
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 23, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-NQ Mobile says enters non-binding letter of intent for the sale of Fl mobile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - NQ Mobile Inc :

* NQ Mobile Inc. Enters into a non-binding letter of intent for the sale of Fl mobile and showself and a proposed us$100 million investment

* NQ Mobile - investor group will invest US$100 million in company by subscribing to class a common shares issued by company at price of US$1.05 per share

* Pursuant to terms of letter co will sell all of its equity interests in Fl mobile Jiutian Technology Co Ltd. to investor group

* NQ Mobile Inc - private equity investment fund paid a deposit of HK$50 million to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.