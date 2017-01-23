BRIEF-NQ Mobile says enters non-binding letter of intent for the sale of Fl mobile

Jan 23 (Reuters) - NQ Mobile Inc :

* NQ Mobile Inc. Enters into a non-binding letter of intent for the sale of Fl mobile and showself and a proposed us$100 million investment

* NQ Mobile - investor group will invest US$100 million in company by subscribing to class a common shares issued by company at price of US$1.05 per share

* Pursuant to terms of letter co will sell all of its equity interests in Fl mobile Jiutian Technology Co Ltd. to investor group

* NQ Mobile Inc - private equity investment fund paid a deposit of HK$50 million to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: