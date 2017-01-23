BRIEF-NCI announces internal investigation

Jan 23 (Reuters) - NCI Inc :
* NCI announces internal investigation
* Based upon preliminary findings, it has discovered that its controller, acting alone, embezzled money from company
* Employment of controller has been terminated
* NCI Inc - "while investigation is ongoing, company believes that its former controller embezzled approximately $18 million over last six years"
* NCI Inc- of estimated $18 million of embezzled funds, believes that about $5 million was taken during 2016,remaining $13 million was taken over prior five years
* NCI Inc - at this time, company is not aware of any other possible misstatements in financial statements
* Co's preliminary findings indicate that the $18 million embezzled funds were reflected as expenses in company's financial statements
* NCI-Believes after direct recovery from former controller & after giving effect to insurance coverage,will be able to recover large part of embezzled funds
* NCI - concluded unaudited interim financial statements for 9-month period ending Sept. 30, 2016, contain material errors related to theft in that period
* NCI Inc - as part of completion of financial reporting process for FY 2016, co will provide amended financial results for that nine-month period
* NCI- "believes material weaknesses existed in internal controls during relevant periods during which embezzlement occurred"
* NCI- employment of controller has been terminated, co has commenced an internal investigation with help of outside counsel and forensic accountants