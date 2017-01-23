FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix(tm) resubmits NDA for Dextenza(tm)
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix(tm) resubmits NDA for Dextenza(tm)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc :

* Ocular Therapeutix(tm) resubmits NDA for Dextenza(tm) for the treatment of ocular pain occurring after ophthalmic surgery

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - resubmitted NDA in response to a complete response letter (crl) company received from FDA in July 2016

* Ocular Therapeutix - complete response letter from FDA in July 2016 identified items pertaining to deficiencies in manufacturing process and controls

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - believes that FDA review period of NDA resubmission will be up to two months if a class 1 designation is received Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.