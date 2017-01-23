FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Mangrove Partners Master Fund on Jan. 20 delivered to Peabody, official committee of unsecured creditors backstop commitment letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mangrove Partners Master Fund Ltd:

* Mangrove Partners Master Fund Ltd -on Jan 20, delivered to Peabody, official committee of unsecured creditors backstop commitment letter -sec filing

* Mangrove Partners Master Fund- Fund, certain creditors committed to exercise subscription rights remaining unfilled at proposed $1.8 billion equity rights offering of reorganized Peabody

* Mangrove Partners Master Fund- price per share in rights offering is to be determined using plan enterprise value of $6.8 billion, applying 45% discount thereto Source text (bit.ly/2iUSYie) Further company coverage:

