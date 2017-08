Jan 23 (Reuters) -

* IC Power sees IPO of 25.9 million ordinary shares

* IC Power sees its IPO of 25.9 million ordinary shares priced between $12-$15 per share

* Ic Power - Upon completion of IPO, Kenon Holdings will continue to control about 75.5 percent of the aggregate voting power of co's ordinary shares