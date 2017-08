Jan 23 (Reuters) - Keppel Dc Reit

* DPU of 2.80 cents declared for 2h 2016

* Qtrly net property income S$24.9 million versus S$21.8 million

* Q4 gross revenue s$ 26.8 million versus s$ 24.8 million

* Manager is confident of the data centre market's long-term potential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: kepe.si