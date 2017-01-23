FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AMC Entertainment to buy Nordic Cinema Group
January 23, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-AMC Entertainment to buy Nordic Cinema Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Cinema Group, the largest theatre operator in Scandinavia, and the Nordic and Baltic regions of Europe

* Says deal for $929 mln

* Says transaction has fully committed debt financing in place arranged by Citigroup Global Markets Inc

* Says expects to realize approximately $5 mln of annual cost synergies

* Says purchasing Nordic from European private equity firm Bridgepoint and Bonnier Holding in an all-cash deal at SEK 8,250 mln

* Says Nordic will operate as subsidiary of London-based Odeon Cinemas Group, which AMC acquired in November of 2016

* Says Adam Aron will continue to serve as chief executive officer and president of AMC

* Says Craig Ramsey will continue to serve as executive vice president and chief financial officer of AMC

* Says AMC expects to maintain its current quarterly dividend

* Says Nordic will continue to be run by Jan Bernhardsson, its current leader and his current management team

* Says permanent financing plan anticipates mix of term loans, bonds, AMC primary equity, targeting leverage in near-term of about 4.7x adjusted EBITDA

* says anticipates additional deleveraging can be accomplished as it monetizes its ownership position in National Cinemedia, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

