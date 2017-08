Jan 23 (Reuters) - Aptose Biosciences Inc

* Will prioritize resources toward development of CG'806 for patients with FLT3-driven acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

* Will temporarily delay clinical activities with APTO-253, a Phase 1 stage compound for AML

* Company does not intend to continue to provide preliminary results in future