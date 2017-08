Jan 23 (Reuters) - Fura Emeralds Inc :

* Appointment of Devidas Shetty as president and chief executive officer of company effective immediately

* Appointment of Shetty follows resignation of Jaime Lalinde as president & chief executive officer of Fura

* Fura Emeralds Inc- Lalinde will remain a member of company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: