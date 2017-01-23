BRIEF-Terraform Global, Brookfield Asset Management enter exclusivity agreement

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc

* Terraform Global announces exclusivity agreement with Brookfield Asset Management regarding potential transaction

* Terraform Global - agreed to negotiate exclusively with Brookfield in connection with a potential business combination between company and Brookfield

* Terraform Global Inc - prior to entering into exclusivity agreement, company received a revised bid letter from Brookfield

* In its letter, Brookfield proposed four possible transactions, none of which is subject to any financing condition

* Terraform Global Inc - has entered into a memorandum of understanding with SunEdison

* Terraform Global - under terms, Brookfield would either acquire 100 pct co for $4.35/share or replace sunedison as sponsor, purchase 50.1 pct of outstanding shares for $4.25/share

* Terraform Global - co's board approved MoU upon recommendation of independent members who do not also serve on board of directors of Terraform Power

* Terraform Global Inc - MoU outlines potential separate settlements of claims between SunEdison and company and SunEdison, Terraform Power

* Terraform Global - under proposed settlement terms in MoU, SunEdison to get 25 pct of total consideration paid to all of company's shareholders

* Terraform Global - SunEdison MoU contains certain non-binding proposed settlement terms to resolve complex legal relationship between co and SunEdison

* Terraform Global - under proposed settlement terms, SunEdison would receive consideration equal to 25 pct of total consideration paid to co's shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: