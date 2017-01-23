FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Terraform Global, Brookfield Asset Management enter exclusivity agreement
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Terraform Global, Brookfield Asset Management enter exclusivity agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc

* Terraform Global announces exclusivity agreement with Brookfield Asset Management regarding potential transaction

* Terraform Global - agreed to negotiate exclusively with Brookfield in connection with a potential business combination between company and Brookfield

* Terraform Global Inc - prior to entering into exclusivity agreement, company received a revised bid letter from Brookfield

* In its letter, Brookfield proposed four possible transactions, none of which is subject to any financing condition

* Terraform Global Inc - has entered into a memorandum of understanding with SunEdison

* Terraform Global - under terms, Brookfield would either acquire 100 pct co for $4.35/share or replace sunedison as sponsor, purchase 50.1 pct of outstanding shares for $4.25/share

* Terraform Global - co's board approved MoU upon recommendation of independent members who do not also serve on board of directors of Terraform Power

* Terraform Global Inc - MoU outlines potential separate settlements of claims between SunEdison and company and SunEdison, Terraform Power

* Terraform Global - under proposed settlement terms in MoU, SunEdison to get 25 pct of total consideration paid to all of company's shareholders

* Terraform Global - SunEdison MoU contains certain non-binding proposed settlement terms to resolve complex legal relationship between co and SunEdison

* Terraform Global - under proposed settlement terms, SunEdison would receive consideration equal to 25 pct of total consideration paid to co's shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.