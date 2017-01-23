FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development says on Jan 17 issued, sold 2.3 mln shares
January 23, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development says on Jan 17 issued, sold 2.3 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Wildhorse Resource Development Corp

* Wildhorse Resource Development - on Jan 17 co issued, sold 2.3 million shares of co's stock, par value $0.01 per share, at offering price of $15.00 /share

* Wildhorse Resource Development- received proceeds of $32.6 million, were used to repay outstanding borrowings under revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Issued and sold the 2.3 million shares in connection with company's initial public offering Source text: (bit.ly/2joHiAR) Further company coverage:

