FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-AltaGas advances its midstream strategy
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2017 / 2:16 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-AltaGas advances its midstream strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd

* AltaGas advances its midstream strategy

* AltaGas - Entered non-binding letter of intent with a montney producer to construct a 120 Mmcf/d deep-cut natural gas processing facility

* AltaGas Ltd- Deep-cut processing facility is expected to cost approximately $100 - $110 million

* AltaGas Ltd says rail terminal are expected to cost approximately $60 - $70 million

* AltaGas Ltd- Subject to regulatory approvals, facilities are expected to be on-line in early 2019

* AltaGas Ltd -Non-binding letter of intent to also construct a natural gas liquids separation train

* Under terms of letter of intent, deep-cut processing facility will be jointly owned

* Under terms of letter of intent, NGL separation train and rail terminal will be fully owned by AltaGas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.