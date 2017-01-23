FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. President Donald Trump is sued over foreign payments to his firms--filing
January 23, 2017

BRIEF-U.S. President Donald Trump is sued over foreign payments to his firms--filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) -

* u.s. President donald trump is sued over foreign payments to his firms -- court filing

* Lawsuit was filed in manhattan federal court by citizens for responsibility and ethics in washington

* Lawsuit accuses trump of violating 'foreign emoluments' clause of u.s. constitution

* Lawsuit says violations relate to foreign governments' leases at trump tower, hotel stays and other transactions involving various trump properties

* Lawsuit says violations also relate to payments from foreign government-owned broadcasters for rebroadcasts and foreign versions of 'the apprentice'

* Lawsuit seeks court order forbidding trump from accepting payments from foreign governments that violate constitution

