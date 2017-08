Jan 23 (Reuters) - Tryg A/S :

* Morten Hübbe, group CEO has purchased 15,464 Tryg shares for 2,014,959 Danish crowns ($290,759)

* Lars Bonde, group COO, has purchased 7,552 Tryg shares for 946,965 crowns

* Lars Bonde, Group CFO, has purchased 4,235 Tryg shares for 531,916 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9300 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)