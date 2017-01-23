FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Endo announces agreement to resolve U.S. FTC investigation and litigation
January 23, 2017 / 7:28 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Endo announces agreement to resolve U.S. FTC investigation and litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc :

* Endo announces agreement to resolve federal trade commission investigation and litigation

* Endo will make no monetary payment to FTC and will dismiss its claims in declaratory judgment actions

* Stipulated order resolves all disputes between FTC and Endo relating to patent infringement settlements

* Stipulated order also resolves FTC’s claims against Endo’s subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical Companies

* U.S. FTC filed joint motion in U.S. Court seeking entry of a ten-year stipulated order for permanent injunction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

