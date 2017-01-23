FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2017 / 9:52 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ensco enters amendment to ENSCO DS-10 drillship construction contract with Samsung Heavy Industries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ensco Plc -

* Entered amendment to ENSCO DS-10 drillship construction contract with Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard constructing ENSCO DS-10 - SEC filing

* Delivery date for drillship has been extended to March 31, 2019 - SEC filing

* Under terms, payment of $75 million of about $309 million unpaid balance has been deferred to March 31, 2019

* Remaining payment of $234 million of purchase price is to be paid in January 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2j6Yycx] Further company coverage:

