7 months ago
BRIEF-Orchids Paper Products entered into amendment to credit agreement
January 23, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Orchids Paper Products entered into amendment to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Orchids Paper Products Co

* Orchids Paper Products Co - on January 19, 2017, co entered into amendment No. 3 to second amended and restated credit agreement dated june 25,2015

* Orchids Paper Products Co- amendment, among other things, increases amount each lender is committed to make available to company - SEC filing

* Orchids Paper Products Co - amends terms of draw loan to provide for additional advance amounts available to co for acquiring or improving real estate

* Under amendment, total loan commitment was increased from $167.2 million to $176.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

