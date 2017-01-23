FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Discovery Communications entered amendment to employment agreement with CFO Andrew Warren
January 23, 2017 / 10:16 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Discovery Communications entered amendment to employment agreement with CFO Andrew Warren

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc

* Discovery Communications Inc - Discovery Communications Llc entered amendment to employment agreement with CFO Andrew Warren, dated Sept 18, 2014

* Discovery Communications Inc - termination date of Warren employment agreement was extended to March 31, 2017 - SEC filing

* Discovery Communications Inc - Gunnar Wiedenfels will commence his employment as company’s chief financial officer on April 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

