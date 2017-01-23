BRIEF-Forent Energy announces management changes

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Forent Energy Ltd
* Forent Energy Ltd - Robyn Lore has resigned his role as president and ceo of corporation in order to pursue other opportunities
* Forent Energy Ltd - Curtis Hartzler, currently vice president of business development, will assume responsibilities as president and ceo of forent
* Forent energy ltd - Lore has agreed to continue to serve as chairman of board of directors
* Forent energy ltd - Curtis Hartzler, currently vice president of business development, will assume responsibilities as president and ceo of forent