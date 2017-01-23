FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Polytec Holding FY EBIT up by some 40 pct at 52 mln euros
January 23, 2017 / 4:22 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Polytec Holding FY EBIT up by some 40 pct at 52 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Polytec Holding Ag

* In 2016 financial year Polytec Holding improved its sales revenues by around 4 pct to 650 million euros ($697.71 million)

* FY provisional EBITDA amounted to approximately 80 million euros. This corresponds with an increase over preceding year of some 20 million euros

* FY EBIT was up by some 40 pct at 52 million euros, which represents an EBIT margin of around 8 pct

* During 2016 financial year net debt was cut from 99 million euros as at Dec. 31, 2015 to approximately 70 million euros as at Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9316 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

