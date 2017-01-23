FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch rates Oregon's $523MM GO bonds 'AA+'; outlook stable
#Market News
January 23, 2017 / 6:07 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch rates Oregon's $523MM GO bonds 'AA+'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Source: Fitch

* Fitch rates Oregon's $523MM GO bonds 'AA+'; outlook stable

* Fitch on Oregon says on a combined basis, burden of state's net tax-supported debt and unfunded pension obligations is below median for u.s. States

* Fitch - Oregon's 'AA+' rating,stable outlook reflect strong control over revenues and spending, low liabilities

* Fitch on Oregon - as with most states, Medicaid remains a key expense driver but one that Fitch expects to remain manageable

* Fitch on Oregon says Spending growth, absent policy actions, will be ahead of revenue growth driven by Medicaid, requiring budget measures to ensure ongoing balance Source text for Eikon:

