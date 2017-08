Jan 23 (Reuters) - Tucows Inc

* ON JAN 20, 2017 ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* UNDER AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT, COMPANY HAS ACCESS TO AN AGGREGATE OF $140 MILLION IN FUNDS - SEC FILING

* AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT REDUCES EXISTING NON-REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $40 MILLION TO $35 MILLION, ESTABLISHES NON-REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $85 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2kkyT5g) Further company coverage: