Jan 23 (Reuters) - AgroFresh Solutions Inc -

* AgroFresh realigns commercial and marketing teams to drive growth and support diversification strategy

* Bill Lucas joins AgroFresh as vice president of Global Marketing to oversee new business development initiatives

* Peter Vriends, global general manager, to be responsible for core business including smartfresh

* Announced changes to its organizational structure and executive leadership team