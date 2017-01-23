FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Merus announces closing of global strategic research collaboration with Incyte
January 23, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Merus announces closing of global strategic research collaboration with Incyte

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Merus Nv -

* Merus announces closing of global strategic research collaboration with Incyte to discover and develop bispecific antibodies

* Incyte has agreed to pay Merus an upfront payment of $120 million

* Incyte has also agreed purchase 3.2 million shares of Merus stock at $25 per share, for a total equity investment of $80 million

* For one current preclinical program, Merus will retain all rights to develop and commercialize an approved product in United States

* For other eight programs, co eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $350 million per program

* Also has option to co-fund development of product candidates arising from two other programs

* For other 8 programs, co is eligible to receive potential development, regulatory, sales milestone payments of up to $350 million per program

* Agreement grants Incyte exclusive rights for up to 11 bispecific antibody research programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

