BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreement with SEC

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Overseas Shipholding Group Inc

* Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreement with SEC

* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case

* Overseas Shipholding Group Inc - subject to bankruptcy court approval, OSG will pay a $5 million civil penalty related to SEC investigation

* Overseas Shipholding Group Inc - will file a motion requesting bankruptcy court approval of resolution with SEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: