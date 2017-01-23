FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreement with SEC
January 23, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreement with SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Overseas Shipholding Group Inc

* Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreement with SEC

* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case

* Overseas Shipholding Group Inc - subject to bankruptcy court approval, OSG will pay a $5 million civil penalty related to SEC investigation

* Overseas Shipholding Group Inc - will file a motion requesting bankruptcy court approval of resolution with SEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

