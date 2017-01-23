FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Servicemaster Global subsidiaries enter into new plea agreement with DoJ
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2017 / 10:43 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Servicemaster Global subsidiaries enter into new plea agreement with DoJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc :

* On Jan 20 Terminix International USVI and TMX LP entered into a new plea agreement with DoJ - SEC filing

* Servicemaster Global- TMX USVI, TMX LP agreed to plead guilty to 4 misdemeanor charges of violations of Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act

* Servicemaster Global- financial terms of recommended sentence under new plea agreement equivalent to financial terms under superseding plea agreement

* Servicemaster Global- if approved by district court new plea agreement will resolve federal criminal consequences associated with DoJ investigation

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - has previously recorded total charges of $10 million in connection with the criminal matter Source text: (bit.ly/2jRYgdG) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.