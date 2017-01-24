BRIEF-Shui On Land updates on offering of senior notes by Shui On Development

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shui On Land Ltd :

* On 23 Jan company and shui on development entered into a purchase agreement with standard chartered bank and deutsche bank

* Intends to use net proceeds from notes to repay existing indebtedness with near term maturities

* deal for aggregate principal amount of us$500mln 5.70% senior notes due 2021.

* estimated net proceeds of notes issue, after deduction of fees, commissions and expenses, will amount to approximately us$492 million