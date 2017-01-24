FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Shui On Land updates on investment in joint venture company
January 24, 2017 / 4:50 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Shui On Land updates on investment in joint venture company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shui On Land Ltd

* Discloseable Transaction - investment in a joint venture company

* Ccompany and CITIC respectively shall make further investments in Hua Xia rising for funding acquisition

* Hua Xia rising made a successful bid for land offered for sale by wuhan land bureau

* Amount of investment by company is expected to be approximately rmb1.410 billion

* Investment will be used for funding acquisition by Hua Xia rising, which is in line with business strategy of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

