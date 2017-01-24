FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hunter Hall Global Value responds to Wilson Asset Management letter
#Financials
January 24, 2017 / 10:16 AM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Hunter Hall Global Value responds to Wilson Asset Management letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Hunter Hall Global Value Ltd

* response to Wilson Asset Management letter of 18 january 2017

* “hhv board does not agree with a number of assertions made in wam letter of 18 Jan and certain comments made by Wilson in letter”

* board of HHV firmly believes that the buy back proposed by wam is not in the best interests of hhv shareholders

* Hunter hall global value says there is no ‘corporate governance crisis’, as asserted in WAM letter, caused by hall’s resignation as a director

* believes there is sufficient liquidity in hhv shares at acceptable share prices for HHV shareholders to exit hhv shareholding

* for buy back to be fair for shareholders, it would require total hhv portfolio to be liquidated to fairly determine nta

* wam’s claim regarding the long-term performance of HHV shares is not correct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

