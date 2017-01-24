BRIEF-Huber+Suhner FY 2016 net sales up at CHF 737 mln

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Huber+Suhner AG :

* FY net sales rose by 4.4% to 737 million Swiss francs ($739.00 million)

* On an organic basis - without portfolio, currency and copper effects - FY growth in sales was at around the same level.

* FY order intake grew faster than net sales to 747 million Swiss francs (+6.2%) and thus exceeded the latter.

* Confirms an EBIT margin at the upper end of the target range of 6-9% for the 2016 financial year Source text - bit.ly/2j8sDIN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9973 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)