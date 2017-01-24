BRIEF-Grandvision reports preliminary Q4 revenue growth of 8.0 pct and comparable growth of 3.8 pct

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Grandvision :

* Reports preliminary 4Q16 revenue growth of 8.0 pct and comparable growth of 3.8 pct

* Reports preliminary and unaudited revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 6.6 pct for FY16

* For the full year 2016, comparable growth was 2.2 pct

* Reiterates medium term objective of at least 5 pct revenue growth at constant exchange rates and adjusted EBITDA growth of high single digits at constant exchange rates

