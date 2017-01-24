FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-HCL Technologies Dec-qtr consol profit up about 7 pct
January 24, 2017 / 3:04 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-HCL Technologies Dec-qtr consol profit up about 7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd :

* Dec quarter consol net profit 20.62 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol revenue 118.14 billion rupees

* Says declared interim dividend of INR 6 per share

* Says reappointed Shiv Nadar as MD for period of 5 years

* Says FY'17 expected operating margin (EBIT) range continues to be in the range of 19.5% to 20.5%

* Says expect FY'17 revenues to be in the middle of 10% to 12% range in USD terms

* Dec qtr gross employee addition of 8,467

* Dec qtr attrition in IT services (LTM) 17.9 pct

* Says new clients added in Dec qtr up 6.8 pct

* Acquisitions, IP led partnerships announced after 30 Sept, to contribute 0.6%-1.0% in revenue depending on date of consummation of Geometric deal

* HCL has committed to invest $155 million in the extended IP partnership with IBM

* The profit and revenue alerts were first sourced from TV and were later confirmed as consol numbers from a company press release on the NSE Source text: bit.ly/2jLrvgq Further company coverage:

