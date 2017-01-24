FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HDFC Bank Dec-qtr profit up about 15 pct
January 24, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-HDFC Bank Dec-qtr profit up about 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd

* Dec-quarter net profit 38.65 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 37.88 billion rupees

* Dec-quarter interest earned 176.06 billion rupees versus 154.11 billion rupees year ago

* Dec-quarter provisions 7.16 billion rupees versus 6.54 billion rupees year ago

* Dec-quarter gross npa 1.05 percent versus 1.02 percent previous quarter

* Dec-quarter net npa 0.32 percent versus 0.30 percent previous quarter

* Says Dec-quarter NIM 4.1 percent

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/2iYRCDf Further company coverage:

