7 months ago
BRIEF-WH Ireland Group sells a property in Manchester
January 24, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-WH Ireland Group sells a property in Manchester

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - WH Ireland Group Plc :

* Sale of freehold property in Manchester

* Has, through its wholly owned subsidiary Readycount Limited, disposed of its freehold property at 11 St James's Square, Manchester to Beech Developments (Manchester) Limited

* Sale for 5.27 million stg in cash

* Sale proceeds represent a premium to carrying book value of 4.75 million stg

* Company will use sale proceeds for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

