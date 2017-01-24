BRIEF-WH Ireland Group sells a property in Manchester

Jan 24 (Reuters) - WH Ireland Group Plc :

* Sale of freehold property in Manchester

* Has, through its wholly owned subsidiary Readycount Limited, disposed of its freehold property at 11 St James's Square, Manchester to Beech Developments (Manchester) Limited

* Sale for 5.27 million stg in cash

* Sale proceeds represent a premium to carrying book value of 4.75 million stg

* Company will use sale proceeds for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)