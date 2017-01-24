FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Russia's X5 Retail Group says 2016 sales rise 27.5 pct
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 24, 2017 / 7:14 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's X5 Retail Group says 2016 sales rise 27.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - X5 Retail Group NV says:

* Q4 net retail sales increased 27.5 percent to 291.3 billion roubles ($4.92 billion);

* Q4 like-for-like sales rose 7.5 percent year on year with traffic rising 1.8 percent and basket up 5.6 percent;

* Full-year 2016 net retail sales increased 27.5 percent to 1.03 trillion roubles;

* Full-year 2016 like-for-like sales rose 7.7 percent year on year with traffic up 2.5 percent and basket up 5.0 percent;

* Opened 2,167 stores (net) in 2016, of which 613 in Q4 alone. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.2600 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.