Jan 24 (Reuters) - Atos :

* Integrates heartbeat identification into its unique authentication solutions

* Launching, under its technological brand Bull, a new, ultra-secure authentication method in its Evidian Enterprise SSO solution

* It will now use Nymi Band, an authentication wristband based on a person's heartbeat, to enable always on authentication Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)