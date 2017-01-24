FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2017 / 7:14 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Byggmax Q4 EBIT rises, sales in comparable stores drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Byggmax

* Q4 EBIT amounted to SEK 55.22 m (35.5). Pro forma EBIT was SEK 43.5 M for the fourth quarter of 2015.

* Q4 net sales for comparable stores decreased 9.1 percent

* The gross margin was 29.8 percent (32.4).

* Says the board of directors proposes a dividend of SEK 2.4 (2.14) per share.

* Says market trend is over time positive in Sweden. The market grew strongly during the first half of 2016, which means market development will probably remain weak in the first half of 2017

* Says in both the Finnish and Norwegian market, uncertainty remains regarding economic developments.

* Says we plan to continue grow through both online sales and stores and aim to open 8 to 12 new stores in 2017. Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

