January 24, 2017 / 7:14 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks FY EBIT improves by 59 pct to EUR 13.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Secunet Security Networks AG :

* FY revenues increase by 27 percent to 115.7 million euros ($124.24 million)

* FY EBIT improves by 59 percent to 13.7 million euros

* In Q4 of 2016, higher orders than expected due to increased procurements at year-end led to revenue of 46.5 million euros (same quarter of previous year: 32 million euros) and EBIT of 8.9 million euros (q4 2015: 6.3 million euros)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9313 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

