BRIEF-BT Group updates on investigation into Italian business

* Update on investigation into BT's italian business and on BT group outlook

* BT previously announced on 27 october 2016 that an initial internal investigation of accounting practices in its italian business had identified certain historical accounting errors

* These investigations have revealed that extent and complexity of inappropriate behaviour in italian business were far greater than previously identified

* Adjustments identified have increased from £145m announced in our half-year update to a total of around £530m.

* Expect matters described above to result in a reduction in our q3 adjusted revenue and adjusted ebitda of around £120m,

* Improper behaviour in our Italian business is an extremely serious matter

* Improper behaviour in our Italian business is an extremely serious matter

* We suspended a number of bt italy's senior management team who have now left business.