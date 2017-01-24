FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BT Group updates on investigation into Italian business
January 24, 2017 / 7:07 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-BT Group updates on investigation into Italian business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bt Group Plc

* Update on investigation into BT's italian business and on BT group outlook

* BT previously announced on 27 october 2016 that an initial internal investigation of accounting practices in its italian business had identified certain historical accounting errors

* These investigations have revealed that extent and complexity of inappropriate behaviour in italian business were far greater than previously identified

* Adjustments identified have increased from £145m announced in our half-year update to a total of around £530m.

* Expect matters described above to result in a reduction in our q3 adjusted revenue and adjusted ebitda of around £120m,

* Improper behaviour in our Italian business is an extremely serious matter

* We suspended a number of bt italy's senior management team who have now left business. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)

