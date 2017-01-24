FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Laird sticks by its FY underlying pretax profit guidance
January 24, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Laird sticks by its FY underlying pretax profit guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Laird Plc :

* Overall trading for year has been consistent with statements issued on 19 October and 2 December 2016

* Continue to expect full year underlying profit before tax to be around 50 million stg

* Year-End net debt to ebitda to be within group's pre-existing covenant of 3.5x

* On track to announce a proposed rights issue with our full year results to raise up to 185 million stg

* Revenue for year grew 27 pct to 802 mln stg (2015: 630 mln stg)

* On an organic basis at constant currency 1 , revenue was down by 0.4 pct

* Operational improvement programme remains on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

