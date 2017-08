BRIEF-Bombardier, Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc

* Bombardier and Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft

* Bombardier Commercial Aircraft - Upon Delivery, aircraft will operate wet lease services on behalf of Scandinavian Airlines

* Bombardier : Order is valued at approximately us $280 million and could increase to us $467 million,

