Jan 24 (Reuters) - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB :

* Buys properties in Helsingborg and Copenhagen

* Says has acquired Ackumulatorn 15 and Ackumulatorn 17 in Långeberga, Helsingborg, from Bröderna Iborn AB, and made supplementary acquisition in Denmark

* Total property value for these three transactions is 96 million Swedish crowns ($10.88 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8214 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)