BRIEF-UNIWHEELS says FY group sales up 12.2 pct, confirms guidance

Jan 24 (Reuters) - UNIWHEELS AG :

* Group sales performance in 2016 rose by 12.2 percent compared to previous year, to over 8.77 million wheels

* Overall, group achieved two-digit sales increases in 2016 in both business segments: automotive: +12.2 percent, accessory: + 11.75 percent

* Optimistic about 2017. Demand from car producers remains healthy and growing

* Substantial earnings increases are expected, assuming constant aluminium prices" - Thomas Buchholz, UNIWHEELS CEO

* Consequently, we confirm our FY 2016 and 2017 guidances - CFO