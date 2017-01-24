FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-UNIWHEELS says FY group sales up 12.2 pct, confirms guidance
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
January 24, 2017 / 9:39 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-UNIWHEELS says FY group sales up 12.2 pct, confirms guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - UNIWHEELS AG :

* Group sales performance in 2016 rose by 12.2 percent compared to previous year, to over 8.77 million wheels

* Overall, group achieved two-digit sales increases in 2016 in both business segments: automotive: +12.2 percent, accessory: + 11.75 percent

* Optimistic about 2017. Demand from car producers remains healthy and growing

* Substantial earnings increases are expected, assuming constant aluminium prices" - Thomas Buchholz, UNIWHEELS CEO

* Consequently, we confirm our FY 2016 and 2017 guidances - CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.