7 months ago
BRIEF-Centrica's says resolved issues with British gas billing system
January 24, 2017 / 9:39 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Centrica's says resolved issues with British gas billing system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Centrica Plc :

* Centrica Plc-British Gas Business - statement on Ofgem announcement

* Payment arises after British Gas Business self-reported to Ofgem some issues following implementation of a new customer billing system

* British gas business will contact directly those microbusiness customers that have been identified by Ofgem as being affected by issues

* BGB has spent 40 million stg on new system, which combined more than 100 old systems into one

* Issues are now resolved, and we have seen a 30-point improvement in customer satisfaction, as measured by net promoter score (NPS)

* Complaints fell by almost a third in 2016 compared to year before Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

