FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's - Pressure on Tunisian banks to remain amid significant asset risk and challenging operating conditions
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 8:19 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's - Pressure on Tunisian banks to remain amid significant asset risk and challenging operating conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's: Pressure on Tunisian banks to remain amid significant asset risk and challenging operating conditions

* Moody's on Tunisian banks: Expect non-performing loans to remain at high levels - at around 17% of gross loans at the end of 2016

* Moody's: Modest recovery in 2017 will be driven by mining and energy sectors, some stabilisation in tourism, and renewed investment support

* Moody's on Tunisian banks - "In 2017, we also expect banks' profitability to stagnate, with a return on assets at around 0.9%"

Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.