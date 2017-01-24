BRIEF-Moody's - Pressure on Tunisian banks to remain amid significant asset risk and challenging operating conditions

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's: Pressure on Tunisian banks to remain amid significant asset risk and challenging operating conditions

* Moody's on Tunisian banks: Expect non-performing loans to remain at high levels - at around 17% of gross loans at the end of 2016

* Moody's: Modest recovery in 2017 will be driven by mining and energy sectors, some stabilisation in tourism, and renewed investment support

* Moody's on Tunisian banks - "In 2017, we also expect banks' profitability to stagnate, with a return on assets at around 0.9%"

