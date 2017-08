Jan 24 (Reuters) - Beirut Stock Exchange

* Accepts listing of Bank Audi's 2.5 million Series (I) preferred shares; trading scheduled to start on January 25, 2017

* Holders of Bank Audi's Series (I) preferred shares to receive annual distribution of $3 for 2016 and $7 for following years Source: (bit.ly/2iZevX8) Further company coverage: